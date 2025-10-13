The No. 3 Men’s Golf team placed No. 3 in the Hamptons Intercollegiate in Hamptons, N.Y., from Oct. 6-7, carding a 865 (+1). Cohen Trolio, Tom Fischer and Cameron Tankersley placed in the Top 15 individual finishers. Tankersley led the way, finishing tied for No. 2.

Day one

At the end of day one, Ole Miss sat in second place through a round-and-a-half of golf. The Rebels posted a 285 (-3) on the day, with three Rebels posting scores of even par or better.

Cohen Trolio carded a 70 (-2) after a solid back nine. He shot three birdies over his final eight holes.

Tankersley ended his round at 69 (-3). He shot three-over on the front nine, but he had a great comeback with a 31 (-6) on the back nine. He carded four birdies and an eagle over his final seven holes.

Collins Trolio posted a six-over in his first start this season. Fischer shot an even par in the first round, and Daniel Tolf shot two-over.

Day two

The Rebels failed to find their stride on day two and rounded out the tournament with a 299 (+11). Tolf finished at 221 (+5), while Colin Trolio shot 230 (+14).

Tankersley finished his final round at three-over. He shot three-under across the entire tournament, which was good enough for a second place finish. Tankersley now has two Top 5 finishes this season.

What’s next?

The Rebels return home to prepare for the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational from Oct. 18-20 in Biloxi, Miss. Ole Miss, Southern Miss and Mississippi State will host.

Republish This Story