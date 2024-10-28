For their fifth invitational of the season, the Ole Miss Men’s Tennis team will compete in the Georgia Tech Fall Invitational hosted by Georgia Tech University. This will take place in Atlanta on Nov. 1-3.

The Georgia Tech team hosts the invitational each year as its only home competition of the fall. By providing valuable match play in both singles and doubles categories, the event helps teams and individual players get ready for the spring season.

The Ole Miss Men’s Tennis team is a mix of promising young talent and experienced players. The freshmen class includes Matthieu Chambonniere, Loan Lestir and Benjamin Martin. Chambonniere and Martin, both from France, have achieved solid results in their collegiate debuts, particularly at the SEC Challenge and ITA Southern Regional.

The team also features returning players like juniors Noah Schlagenhauf, Isac Strömberg and Gordon Whitwell, who bring valuable experience to the roster.

At Atlanta’s Ken Byers Tennis Complex, a variety of teams will play, including Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami and more. The Rebels will use this invitational as a turning point to hone their skills before the more demanding spring dual season.

After the invitational, the Rebels’ fall schedule is packed with competitive events, including the ITA and ITF Futures tournaments.

The Rebels will take on the invitational starting on Friday, Nov. 1 and wrap up on Sunday, Nov. 3. ESPN will broadcast the matches.