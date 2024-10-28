Applause roared and cheers filled the Ford Center on Thursday, Oct. 24, as patrons gave a standing ovation to show their appreciation at the end of the production to honor the 2024 national tour cast of “Dear Evan Hansen.”

From the moment the first few lines of “Anybody Have a Map?” were sung, spectators were brought into the hectic and complicated world of Evan Hansen, a highschool senior with social anxiety, depression and a recently broken arm.

In an attempt to make social connections, Evan finds himself caught in a lie, pretending to have been friends with classmate Connor Murphy, an outcast student who shocks his family and community by taking his own life. Through heavy themes and complicated narratives, the musical shows audiences that there is a place for everyone.

“Dear Evan Hansen” resonated with both audiences and its current cast. Hatty Ryan King, who plays Zoe Murphy, thinks fondly of her seven-year journey leading up to acquiring this role.

“I auditioned for the first time back in 2017 when I was a freshman in college. Getting to do the show now really feels very full circle, and I am so grateful that I am going to get to do it with this specific cast at this specific time. We have a really special thing going, and I’m so grateful to be a part of it,” King said.

The set of “Dear Evan Hansen” consists of rolling bedroom and dining room sets that allows for a smooth transition between households as the plot unfolds. Large screens with social media posts, emails and photos play along with each scene and song, emphasizing the role media plays in this timeless musical. Lighting is also used to portray mood and move with each choreography, helping the audience feel the emotion of the characters.

While waiting to join in on the full cast moment of “Waving Through a Window,” Makena Jackson, who plays Alana Beck, spends her time watching one of the show’s most well known musical numbers.

“It’s very visually pleasing,” Jackson said. “I love watching that number because it showcases the power of lighting in this specific show and how even the simplest of choreography can do so much storytelling.”

“Disappear” and “You Will Be Found” show Evan’s attempts at making sure Connor does not become an abandoned memory.

“I love performing ‘Disappear’ because it used to be my favorite song from the show to listen to when I was in highschool,” Jackson said.

Sophomore education major Casey Pierce was mesmerized by “You Will Be Found,” a number where the entire cast comes together to deliver a powerful message.

“It became my favorite song of the show very quickly. I was just in awe,” Pierce said.

Freshman civil engineering major Avery Sams was thrilled to see the show because it holds a lot of meaning for her.

“Seeing a show touch on such heavy content matter while also showing the good and the bad is something I feel is important to come to light. It’s so emotional watching everyone in the show going through their own turmoil, from the family struggles to the relationship struggles along with everyone’s own mental struggles. You can’t help but literally just sit and watch it deteriorate and watch these people go through what they’re going through,” Sams said.