The No. 17 Ole Miss Softball team took on the No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, Ga., this past weekend at Jack Turner Stadium.

Game one (won 20-11)

Senior Lexie Brady led the way to victory for the Lady Rebels. She matched an Ole Miss single game record with six RBIs.

After the Rebels fell behind 8-2 by the second inning, they came back with Ashton Lansdell’s grand slam to cut the deficit to 8-6 and Brady smashed her own grand slam in the fourth inning to take the lead. That pushed Brady over 100 career RBIs and gave the Rebels a 13-8 advantage.

Ole Miss closed out the first game of the weekend with a strong seventh inning. They poured on seven more runs to slam the door on any Georgia comeback hopes. Aliyah Binford cleared the bases with a three-run double, and Brady capped off her historic day with an RBI single, tying the school’s single-game RBI record.

Georgia managed a solo home run in the bottom half while Binford sealed the deal with a strikeout, locking in the Rebels’ emphatic 20-11 victory.

Game two (lost 6-4)

Ole Miss came up short Friday night and fell 6-4 to Georgia despite a home run from Lansdell.

Lansdell tied the game in the fourth with a three-run shot, but Georgia answered quickly and scored two more runs to retake the lead.

Brianna Lopez pitched well in relief, but the offense could not break through late in the game, and Georgia held on for the win. It was a tough loss after Thursday’s explosive win, but the Rebels showed fight and resilience on the road.

Game three (won 5-3)

To end the weekend, Ole Miss Softball wrapped up a big series win over Georgia on Saturday. They won 5-3 behind a dominant performance from Lopez and another home run from Lansdell. Lopez went the distance, striking out five and allowing no earned runs.

The Rebels struck first with an RBI single from Persy Llamas in the opening frame. Then, Lansdell launched her fourth home run in four games to make it 2-0 in the second. Georgia tied the game at 2-2 after a defensive miscue, but Ole Miss bounced back with a strong fifth inning. Llamas doubled in a run, and a Georgia error on Lair Beautae’s grounder allowed two more to score to put the Rebels up 5-2.

Despite a late unearned run by the Bulldogs, Lopez stayed steady in the circle and closed out the complete-game win. Ole Miss improved to 33-12 (9-9 SEC) on the season.

Who’s next?

The Lady Rebels now return home for a key series against No. 2 Tennessee on Double Decker weekend from April 25-27. SEC Network+ will broadcast all three games.

