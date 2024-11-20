The Punk Flea Market, hosted by the Southern Punk Archive, is a free event that will celebrate creative and boundary-pushing art.

The market, which will run from 1-7 p.m. at the Powerhouse on Saturday, Nov. 30, will consist of a variety of vendors offering items ranging from handmade jewelry and upcycled clothing to vinyl records, posters and punk-inspired art.

Live music from talent including Ryan Kidd, T.W.U.R.T, Little Baby Tendencies and more also will be featured at the market.

“The flea market is more inclusive than other events in Oxford. It’s a safe space for all types of people, and I always feel welcomed, Patty Jernigan, a sophomore English and southern studies double major, said. “It’s great to see the diversity of people and fashion styles in attendance.”

During the drag show, another highlight of the evening, audience members can expect high-energy performances and glamorous costumes.

Eliza Hebert, a senior majoring in art and ceramics from Biloxi, Miss., will be vending and performing in the drag show. Hebert, who is part of the Mud Daubers, a group of student ceramicists at Ole Miss, shared what punk means to them.

“Punk to me is just being different and going against the grain. My work is punk because it’s aggressive and in your face. It reflects the punk scene with its aggression, but there’s also an added depth of emotion that a lot of punk people vibe with.” Hebert said. “I’ve been doing erotica lately, but it’s not about putting sex on a piece. It’s about the repercussions of the encounter and the relationship. My art is my anger towards the world — it’s about what makes me look up at the sky and scream ‘why?!’ That’s punk.”

Hebert is excited about the crossover between their work crafting mugs and their performance.

“Drag is just something I do on the side sometimes. Drag led me to my identity, and it’s pretty fun to do. I think I chose to do both — art and drag — so people can see that I am a versatile artist. I want the arts to bounce off each other. If you buy a mug, I hope you’re also interested in the performance and vice versa,” Hebert said.

John Rash, the creator of the Oxford Punk Flea Market and the Southern Punk Archive, shared insight into the origins and philosophy behind the event.

“I grew up in a very rural, isolated part of North Carolina with little access to alternative music and culture. Despite being a large college town, Oxford suffers from many of the same limitations. There are no all-ages music venues or venues that regularly feature punk, metal or hip-hop performances,” Rash said. “In addition, the local art markets tend to price out smaller independent, DIY artists and vendors. So the punk flea market attempts to create a home for underground culture, not just in Oxford, but across northern Mississippi.”

Rash also emphasized the importance of diversity in both the vendors and the performances.

“For music and performance, I always make an effort to ensure that who you see on stage is a diverse mix of individuals and identities,” Rash said. “If every band were composed of straight, cis-gender, white men, that would be counter to the punk ethos as well as not representing the audience that attends these events. The goal is for anyone to see themselves represented in the faces behind the vendor tables or on stage so they feel empowered to participate themselves in future events.”

The Punk Flea Market has grown exponentially since its creation in August 2022.

“Since the beginning, we’ve more than doubled the number of participating vendors and added drag performances to each installment since 2023,” Rash said. “Each market tends to have a loose theme, as the upcoming market will be geared towards the holidays and our spring market offers a counter-culture alternative to the Double Decker Festival. We’ve also added food trucks and food vendors, which helps to serve those vendors but also offers our audience convenient access to food during the event.”

This upcoming market will be twice as long as any planned in the past.

“That makes time for twice as many performances but also gives vendors a longer window to have their products available to the public,” Rash said.

The Punk Flea Market has promised to be an event for those hunting for the spirit of punk in Oxford.

“The flea market really captures the spirit of punk — non-conformity and supporting local artists,” Jernigan said. “It’s a great way to connect with the Oxford community and experience something unique.”