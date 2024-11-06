A cease and desist order placed on the University of Mississippi’s chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon by the SAE National Office has been lifted as of Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The national office originally sent the cease and desist order on Friday, Oct. 25, after which an investigation took place. At the conclusion of the investigation, the national office notified the fraternity that it could resume chapter operations effective immediately, according to Steve Mitchell, eminent supreme recorder and CEO of SAE.

The letter did not indicate what issues were being investigated.

“The Fraternity Service Center is dedicated to the success of the Mississippi Gamma Chapter, as well as the health and safety of its members, guests and community,” Mitchell said in the letter. “To that end, we encourage the chapter and its members to review Minerva’s Shield and implement the procedures and requirements into chapter operations.”

Mitchell said that the national office is dedicated to working with the UM chapter moving forward.

“Again, we appreciate the chapter’s cooperation with this investigation,” Mitchell said. “We look forward to helping the Mississippi Gamma Chapter commit to the health and safety of our members, their guests and the community.”

Dave Pascarella, director of communications for the SAE National Office, also gave a statement to The Daily Mississippian.

“In good times and challenging ones, the men of the Mississippi Gamma Chapter at Ole Miss have always been focused on strengthening their chapter in every facet. During the pause in operations, all Chapter stakeholders were able to come together to ensure everyone is working in the same direction and following the same plan to strengthen the chapter and its members, present and in the future.”

The Daily Mississippian reached out to the UM Chapter of SAE for comment but had not received a response upon publication.