Former President Donald Trump has defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to secure the 2024 presidential nomination, according to the Associated Press.

Early Wednesday morning, Trump secured all 10 electoral votes from the state of Wisconsin to push him from 267 total electoral votes to 277 electoral votes, giving him more than he needed to win the presidency.

Trump addressed his supporters in West Palm Beach, Fla., at approximately 1:30 a.m. this morning after the Fox News Decision Desk projected him to win the state of Pennsylvania and its 19 electoral votes.

“This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time,” Trump said. “There’s never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond. And now it’s going to reach a new level of importance because we’re going to help our country heal.”

Trump then turned to address the nation.

“Every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and your future,” Trump said. “Every single day, I will be fighting for you. And with every breath in my body, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America. That’s what we have to have. This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again.”

Harris did not address her crowd of supporters at Howard University last night but is expected to address the nation sometime today.

North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — with a total of 93 electoral votes — were the seven states that headlined each candidate’s path to victory. In addition to picking up Wisconsin and Pennsylvania later on, Trump came out with the first two major battleground wins after the Associated Press called the state of North Carolina around 10:30 p.m. CT. and the state of Georgia around an hour later. Harris picked up a win in Minnesota.

Votes in Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Alaska and for Maine’s at-large electoral votes are still being counted at the time of publication.