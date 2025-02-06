The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour returns for its 2025 spring season at 6 p.m., today at the Powerhouse. After more than 27 years of being known for its distinctive blend of music, literature and Southern charm, the live show promises to continue its tradition of exceptional performances and captivating storytelling.

Thacker Mountain Radio Hour Host Jim Dees, originally from Greenville, Miss., described the most exciting aspect of launching a new season.

“Knowing that we still have an audience … we’re very gratified people still listen and still come to the live shows,” Dee said.

Tori North, a senior entrepreneurship major from Phoenix, Ariz., only recently discovered the radio show.

“I had never heard of Thacker Mountain until I was approached about it,” North said. “The general student population only seems to care about going out on a Friday night and what dress to wear for a date party, when there are so many cool cultural things around Oxford that everyone is missing.”

The season opener will feature a mix of poetry, country and blues with Memphis poet Maria Zoccola, country songwriter Amber Rae Dunn and Oxford-based blues artist Edna Nicole.

Dees will host the season premiere with musical backing from Paul Tate and the Yalobushwhacker Big Band along with the Thacker Horns.

Zoccola is thrilled to share the stage with Amber Rae Dunn and Edna Nicole.

“Art is worthy and worthwhile no matter how it’s created or who sees it,” Zoccola said. “It’s the act of creation that sustains us as humans. Having the opportunity to perform live with Amber Rae Dunn, Edna Nicole, the Yalobushwhackers and the rest of the Thacker Mountain team is fantastic. It’s a true joy to share art together among a community of listeners — many of whom are artists themselves.”

Zoccola, who will read from her debut collection of poetry, “Helen of Troy, 1993,” said her work blends myth and character study.

“Part myth retelling, part character study, ‘Helen of Troy, 1993’ reimagines the Homeric Helen as a dissatisfied housewife in small-town Tennessee in the early ’90s,” Zoccola said.

Raised in Memphis, Zoccola has deep ties to the South and is particularly fond of Oxford.

“Oxford is one of my favorite places in the South. Every time I visit, I’m struck by the energy and sense of community that flows through the air,” Zoccola said. “Oxford shows up in style for arts and culture, and I’m excited to feel that spark at Thacker. I was born and raised in Memphis, which I’ve always seen as the heart of the South’s unyielding tempest and where the narrative threads of our world converge.”

Zoccola is looking forward to being a part of Thacker Mountain Radio Hour.

“Thacker Mountain is so unique — it’s this joyful celebration of creativity that blends music, songwriting and author readings. On Feb. 6, I get to share the microphone with Amber Rae Dunn and Edna Nicole, who are masters of their craft. It’s a rare opportunity to share the stage with such incredible talent. It truly couldn’t happen anywhere but here,” Zoccola said.

This season, Thacker Mountain Radio Hour will embark on two road trips. The show will travel to Water Valley, Miss., for a performance at the old Hendricks Building and feature Memphis musician Marcella Simien and poet A.H. Jerriod Avant on Thursday, Feb. 13.

The show will visit the Wonderbird Spirits Distillery in Taylor, Miss., on Thursday, March 13, where former Big Star drummer Jody Stephens, author Sanjena Sathian and blues band Heartbreak Hill will perform.

“There’s something unexpected every week,” Dees said. “(There are) two new bands every week and a cool author talking about their book for 15 minutes. This year, for one of our shows, we have Elijah Wald, who wrote the book the new Bob Dylan movie is based on.”

Executive Director Lucy Gaines emphasized the role the Oxford community has played in the show’s success.

“Our community is everything. Not only do they fund 50% of our show, but they continue to show up with open minds and ears, welcoming diverse talent from near and far with true hospitality. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that keeps authors and musicians excited to participate,” Gaines said. “Our show is designed to connect people to the artists, and we hope fans will support the musicians by following, streaming or purchasing albums and the authors by buying a book either at the show or online from Square Books.”

Dees echoed Gaines’ sentiment about community.

“We’ve built something special, and the people of Oxford have really supported us,” Dees said. “We have an audience of 150-200 people who come to every show. The Oxford community is crucial to our live shows. They bring energy and good vibes, and performers feed off that.”

Looking ahead, Dees is excited for the new season.

“We hope audiences walk away feeling what we feel — that Mississippi and the South are second to none in music and literature,” Dees said. “How lucky we are to live amongst such a rich abundance of stories and songs.”

The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour season will continue every Thursday at 6 p.m. through April 24. Audiences can catch the show either in person at the Powerhouse in Oxford or on-air via WUMS 92.1 FM and Mississippi Public Broadcasting.

“Don’t graduate from Ole Miss without having been to a Thacker Mountain Radio Hour show,” Dees said. “It’s like a free concert every week. Bring a friend, grab a frosty beverage and enjoy some great music and literature.”