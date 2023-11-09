To exist and operate for 175 years is a testament to the adaptability, perseverance and significance of the University of Mississippi. To put things into perspective, about six generations have passed, 35 U.S. presidents have held office and sliced bread was invented in that time. Of course, being around for that long includes times worth celebrating as well as moments of which we are less proud.

Understanding this, it is important to know that the perception of the university and its current state hinges on developments throughout a few key decades. Here are the most consequential decades in Ole Miss history.

1860s: UM closes as Civil War rages on

Less than two full decades into the school’s existence, the university campus was transformed into a hospital to treat wounded soldiers primarily from Confederate troops. For the first and only time, the university’s primary purpose was not to educate or train students academically but rather to serve as a treatment center — an effort that largely benefitted the states that seceded from the Union.

It’s important to note that one of the main reasons the university closed during this time was because most of the enrolled students opted to fight for the Confederacy in the Civil War, leaving classrooms empty.

Here is where the notion of the university as a “racist” school begins and has been historically amplified by its geographical location in Mississippi. To this day, the university still fights to address this history and make amends for what many would call transgressions.

Additionally, many argue that this perceived alliance to the Confederacy is what inspired the moniker “Rebels,” which has served as the official name for university sports programs for almost a century.

1960s: Meredith integrates UM

A century after the university’s involvement with the Civil War, the United States was in the middle of an equally divisive time with the Civil Rights Movement. Much of the movement was birthed in the South, specifically Mississippi, where organized efforts emerged as early as the 1940s.

In 1962, James Meredith was admitted to the university, integrating the institution. Infamously, the U.S. Supreme Court-backed admittance of Meredith sparked a riot by anti-integration students and residents alike.

Meredith, a veteran and a respected, accomplished individual, was treated as a second-class citizen on campus by constant harassment from his unwilling, prejudiced classmates.

The tensions escalated to a point where President John F. Kennedy was forced to send U.S. National Guard troops in order to protect Meredith and control the crowd.

This national attention would long be remembered and worsened the university’s reputation as a school with serious race-relation and diversity issues.

1990s: Khayat’s reign

In stark contrast to the first two decades mentioned, the 1990s were a time of great development for the university. Robert Khayat became chancellor with an attitude fostering growth and expansion. He sought to propel the university into the conversation about the best schools in the South and further separate it from in-state rival Mississippi State University.

One of Khayat’s first acts was establishing the honors college on campus after securing a multi-million dollar donation from alumni Jim and Sally Barksdale. In the following years, Khayat placed an emphasis on building renovation and development, landscaping and public perception. More specifically, Khayat looked to shed the “racist” stigma the university had developed in hopes of attracting a more diverse student body.

His initiative worked, and by the end of his time as chancellor, enrollment increased by nearly 50%, leading to more opportunities for the university. One of his last great achievements for the university was arranging the 2008 presidential candidate debate between Barack Obama and John McCain, which was hosted at the Gertrude Castelow Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

Ultimately, Khayat’s leadership and assistance from many others set the university up for a prosperous beginning to the 21st century.

2020s: COVID-19 and [racist monuments]

Recency bias is king, sure. Still, the university has experienced much only four years into this decade.

COVID-19 came and quite literally froze campus operations. For months, the campus was devoid of students, changing the college experience for everyone associated with the university. Mask regulations followed, sparking an unnecessary debate over public health and, for some reason, political alignment.

A topic of discussion that frequently boiled over during the 2010s was the presence of a Confederate monument that sat at the heart of campus. In 2020, the statue was finally moved from the Circle to the Civil War Cemetery on campus following years of criticism from advocacy organizations.

This move is seen by many as a symbolic and literal commitment by the university to right the wrongs of its past and create a campus that is genuinely welcoming to all.

