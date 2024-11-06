The University of Mississippi Democrats partnered with the Lafayette County Democrats to host an Election Night Watch Party at The Lyric.

As crowds mixed with students and community members shuffled in the doors, they were met with blue ribbons, banners covering the walls, decorated tables and a large projector featuring the MSNBC newscast.

Lucy Stackler, a freshman anthropology and classics major from Clinton Miss., felt nervous about the election.

“It’s really nerve wracking to watch, and it’s a little scary not knowing (with the) absentee votes, still coming in days after,” Stackler said.

Elizabeth Wildman, president of the UM Democrats and a junior public policy and leadership major, said she enjoyed collaborating with the Lafayette County Democrats.

“It makes me really happy because I feel like a lot of times students feel like their voices aren’t heard,” Wildman said.

With the unpredictability of this election, Wildman highlighted the unity within her club.

“We’re gonna be here together and we’re gonna fight till the end,” Wildman said. “Hopefully Kamala wins…we’ll just have to stick together regardless of what happens.”

Julia Maxick, a freshman political science major from Buffalo, N.Y., echoed this sentiment.

“It’s very scary that it’s this close with Donald Trump,” Maxick said. “ I think no matter which party you’re in, there’s anxiety going on right now, because I feel like the world can be — or America can be — changed very quickly within just one night.”

Wildman commented on the event’s turnout.

“A lot of it (was) coming together (more) than normal and I think that just proves how important tonight is,” Wildman said.

The UM College Republicans declined The Daily Mississippian’s request to cover their watch party.