The Ole Miss Softball team had a challenging weekend, as they dropped their series against Kentucky, losing two out of three games.

With a loss on Friday and a solid win on Saturday, the Rebels ultimately failed to hold off Kentucky in the series finale on Sunday.

Game one (loss 9-6)

In game one, the No. 14 Ole Miss Softball team suffered a 9-6 loss in nine innings at Kentucky. Despite a comeback from a four-run deficit, the Rebels were ultimately defeated by a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth.

Lair Beautae opened the weekend with a single, followed by Aliyah Binford’s walk and Persy Llamas’s single to load the bases. Lexie Brady entered the game, nearly dropping a hit to left field but settled for a 1-0 lead off an error by the Wildcats.

Miali Guachino started strong, retiring two batters in the first inning and followed up with a 1-2-3 second inning, including a strikeout to close the frame.

Binford singled to set up Llamas, who stepped up to deliver an RBI double, extending the Ole Miss lead to 2-0.

The Wildcats struck in the fourth inning with a three-run home run to take the lead. In the fifth inning, the Wildcats doubled their runs, increasing the lead to 6-2.

The Rebels brought in Taylor Roman in a pinch-hit situation and drilled a two-run double to cut the lead to 6-4.

With the bases reloaded for Taylor Malvin, she came through with an RBI single, and Beautae followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 6-6.

The Rebels could not keep the lead against the Wildcats, who secured the 9-6 win with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Game two (won 6-4)

The Rebels secured game two on Saturday afternoon over Kentucky. The Lady Rebels’ performance excelled in a sixth inning surge that began with a home run by Lexie Brady.

The Wildcats opened the game with power, taking an early lead with an RBI double in the first inning. The lead extended in the second inning with a pair of RBI base hits to lead 3-0.The Rebels began their comeback, setting up Brady, who laced a two-run home run to cut the lead down to 3-2.

Ole Miss chipped away at Kentucky’s lead in the sixth inning. Beautae led off with a double(Taylor Strain came into pinch run for Beautae). She advanced to third and later came home on a fielding error, pulling the score even at 3-3. Pickens took the lead with an RBI fielder’s choice, putting the Rebels at 4-3.

Jaden Pone deepened the gap between the Rebels and Wildcats with a two-run single in the next at-bat, increasing their lead to 6-3.

Kentucky’s Madyson Clark tripled, bringing the Wildcats up to 6-4. However, Guachino struck out the final batter to secure the win for Ole Miss.

Game three (loss 4-2)

Ole Miss dropped the final game in the three game series at Kentucky, falling 4-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Aliyah Binford opened up the offense in the first inning, lacing a double to right center field, setting up Llamas. The freshman continued her phenomenal season with an RBI single down left field, giving the Rebels a 1-0 lead.

Brady was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a fielding error. Pone singled to put runners on the corners. The Rebels executed a double steal to extend their lead to 2-0.

Kentucky responded with a sacrifice fly which brought home their first run. The Wildcats took the lead for good in the fifth inning when Peyton Plotts hit a home run, giving the Wildcats a 3-2 advantage.

Ole Miss attempted a comeback in the sixth inning but were thwarted when Kentucky scored their fourth run in the bottom of the sixth.

In the seventh inning, the Rebels hit into a double play. Despite back-to-back walks later in the inning, Ole Miss stranded the runners, and Kentucky secured the 4-2 win to complete the series.

Who’s next?

Ole Miss will host Missouri at the Ole Miss Softball Complex from Saturday, March 29 to Monday, March 31. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. and will stream on SEC Network+.