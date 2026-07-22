Ole Miss has been hot on the recruiting trail for 2027 high school recruits. The Rebels currently rank No. 14 in the nation with 22 commits. While these players could still flip to other schools, it is nonetheless a great start to the recruiting journey.

Despite Golding being a former defensive coordinator, he has not let that stop him from being balanced as an elite recruiter. Out of the 22 commits in the 2027 recruiting class, 13 are defensive players.

The Rebels only have three offensive line recruits, likely because the offensive line from last season only graduated two starters. In fact, returnees will continue to play key roles this season, as the projected starting offensive line in 2026 only features one senior, Patrick Kutas.

This depth and blend of youthful veteran presence should give four-star offensive lineman recruits Antonio Keefer and Antonio Berry and three-star Ford Wade the best learning opportunities early in their college careers before they eventually take on starting roles.

The defensive line prospects — Mitchell Turner from Louisville, Miss., and Ben’Jarvius Shumaker from Ackerman, Miss., — are equally promising. Both are top-100 recruits in the nation according to 247Sports recruiting rankings. They are each 6-feet-3-inches and weigh around 270 pounds.

Turner is not only a great talent at defensive line, but he could also be a contributor on offense similar to former Rebel defensive tackle JJ Pegues. Over the past two seasons, Turner has six catches for 41 yards and one touchdown.

Shumaker made headlines for his volatile recruiting process which illustrated the current landscape of college football. He originally committed to the Rebels in March, but decommitted on June 23. He committed to Colorado the same day, but then only eight hours, later decommitted from Colorado and recommitted to Ole Miss.

Marvin Nguetsop is a monster defensive end and the second-best recruit from the state of Connecticut. Nguetsop was born in Germany and played for the Dusseldorf Panthers U20 team before transferring to St. Thomas More, a high school in Connecticut.

Nguetsop’s frame is a selling point. He weighs in at about 270 pounds, but he is also 6-feet-7.5-inches tall. This height is enhanced by 35.5 inch long arms and a wingspan that measures nearly 7 feet. Both his arm length and wingspan would be remarkable even among NFL players.

Antwan Jackson is another defensive line recruit with potential to make an instant impact. Throughout his high school career, he has played edge, linebacker and tight end. In his junior year, he had 13 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 11 catches for 216 yards.

Illinois native Keysan Taylor committed to the Rebels in April. Taylor registered 6.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss this past season and described why he chose Ole Miss over other programs such as Penn State or Tennessee in an interview with MyStateline.

“We went to a game against Florida. The atmosphere was crazy. Then we went to a spring practice. It still was pretty crazy, even though there were not fans out there,” Taylor said. “There was just a high intensity practice, but what really opened my eyes was me being in a room with all the coaches seeing how they coach their players. It’s exactly how I want to be coached. It just felt like the right thing to do.”

Tight end Colton Johnson chose the Rebels over other top programs like Alabama, Ohio State and Indiana. Johnson has skills as both a blocker and receiver. He had over 600 yards and four touchdowns on 36 catches this past year. He also played linebacker and recorded over 100 tackles in 12 games.

Wide receiver commit Tra’Von Hall is a Swiss Army knife who brings shades of Dexter McCluster. Hall had 519 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns while also racking up 355 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the air. Hall originally committed to Oklahoma in November 2025, but still visited Oxford on June 5, 2026. The following day, he flipped his commitment to Ole Miss.

Safety Mason Moore is originally from Baton Rouge, La. He committed to the Rebels in May, but LSU offered him a few weeks later. Though he remains committed to Ole Miss, he will continue to weigh his options.

“I feel like it doesn’t really affect my recruiting process, but it does at the same time,” Moore said in an interview. “I’m just gonna take everything day by day and just see how everything plays out. Obviously an offer from LSU does mean a lot, but as I’m committed to Ole Miss right now, I just need to process everything and take everything in. And if I plan on switching the decision or if I plan on staying, it’ll come with time.”

Ole Miss has also landed commitments from a pair of quarterbacks from private schools in Tennessee. Keegan Croucher is a four-star pocket passer who has been committed to the Rebels since last October, while Crews Jenkins committed to Ole Miss in May.

Jenkins discussed the impact that current quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has had on him with reporter Cayden Kubler.

“I’m pumped. Obviously I’ve been committed for some time now, and I think my (commitment is) very strong,” Croucher said. “I love everything about Ole Miss, and I’ve actually gotten to know Trinidad (Chambliss), and every time I go down (to Oxford), he’s been a mentor for me.” Despite Ole Miss already recruiting a top quarterback talent in Croucher, three-star Jenkins is not backing down from the challenge. Jenkins spoke about why he chose Ole Miss despite having offers from other schools where playing time may have been easier to come by.

“I think just the opportunity to compete (is why I chose Ole Miss),” Jenkins said in an interview with On3. “Coach (Joe) Judge has been the most consistent in recruiting me along with coach Schoonie (Jake Schoonover). I feel like all the coaches are great at developing quarterbacks and have a great background of doing so. Also, coach Pete (Golding) is a players’ guy and cares for you.”

While the team’s ranking will change between now and December when the early signing period takes place, all of these recruits have led Ole Miss to the program’s best high school recruiting class ranking in the NIL era at No. 14 in the nation. The program’s previous bests were No. 17 in 2025 and No. 20 in 2021.

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